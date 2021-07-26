Hastings to receive £229,000 to help recover from effects of pandemic

The £229,000 is Hastings’ share of the government’s £56 million Welcome Back Fund, which has been provided by the European Regional Development Fund.

It has been set up to enable local authorities to put in place measures to create and promote a safe environment for local trade and tourism, particularly in high streets as their economies reopen.

Following meetings with business leaders, Hastings Borough Council said it plans to use the funding to roll out a programme of cultural and creative events across Hastings’ main shopping areas during the quieter autumn, winter and spring periods.

Hastings Town Centre SUS-210906-121340001

Alongside this, there will be an introduction of temporary improvements in the less explored areas of the town centre, attracting footfall to these areas to support local businesses, boosting their trade, and helping them to thrive again, according to the council.

The money will also be used to upgrade public Wi-Fi networks in the town centre, a council spokesman said.

Additional seasonal seafront staff are being recruited for cleaning, parking and maintenance during what is expected to be a very busy summer. The council said these will be a ‘vital resource’ in helping to maintain high hygiene standards and ensuring the flow of traffic and people around the town is controlled and safe.

Funding will also be used to develop plans to help Hastings’ long-term recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Paul Barnett, lead councillor for Regeneration at Hastings Borough Council said: “This funding offers our town’s economy a huge boost, following many months of limited trade. We hope local businesses will be able to benefit greatly from these plans which help to promote our town and encourage both residents and visitors to safely explore the fantastic attractions, outstanding arts professionals, and unique shops we have to offer.