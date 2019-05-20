Hastings teenager opens up about brain injury after collision

A Hastings teenager who was seriously injured three years ago when he came off his motorbike after a driver opened a car door without looking is marking Action for Brain Injury Week by speaking out on how fatigue continues to affect his daily life.

Ryan Selby, 19, was travelling along Bohemia Road in October 2016 when he was forced to swerve to avoid the door which opened suddenly and ended up sliding under a moving bus.

As well as suffering a traumatic brain injury and fractures, Ryan was also in a coma for 11 days following the incident and required surgery on several occasions.

The driver involved was subsequently convicted of several motoring offences, including driving without due care and attention, and was banned for 18 months.

Following the incident, Ryan’s family instructed specialist serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access vital rehabilitation and therapies to support his recovery, with the legal team already securing him an interim payment for some treatment.

Now, he is marking this year’s Action for Brain Injury Week by joining with the legal experts to speak out on how fatigue continues to affect him.

Organised by Headway, the annual awareness week this year has the theme of ‘brain drain – wake up to fatigue’.

Ryan was attending Sussex Coast College and training to be an electrician at the time of the incident. He has been unable to pass exams which would allow him to begin an apprenticeship.

He said: “While I can’t remember any specifics regarding the incident, there is no denying the effect it has had on me. My apprenticeship position was on hold but I’ve recently been told that it can’t be kept open any longer.

“I have been able to do some labouring work for the company, however, and while that has been good, I am always massively tired at the end of a day.

“My parents do so much for me in terms of transport and preparing meals, but I still need most of the weekend to fully recharge my batteries.

“I never knew that fatigue would be such a major issue with a brain injury, but it affects me all of the time. I think it is positive to see Action for Brain Injury Week putting a spotlight on the issue.”

