Hastings teacher publishes beautifully illustrated book to help children suffering from anxiety

A primary school teacher from Hastings has written and illustrated her first children’s book about a child with Aspergers.

Talented artist Heather Stuart experienced her own problems with severe childhood anxiety leading to an eating disorder aged 9, but it was only when a close family child member began experiencing similar problems that she began work on a story to try and highlight the problem.

Heather explained: “The story could actually be about any child, boy or girl, experiencing anxiety, and is not just about a child on the spectrum.

“I regularly teach children displaying anxiety for all kinds of reasons but if it is not picked up early and dealt with it can cause real damage.

“There is even a reference in the story to adult anxiety. Mental health is so important. Our society is getting much better at recognising that but we still have a long way to go.”

Heather has already begun work on a second children’s story which deals specifically with a little girl on the spectrum and touches on eating disorders.

She said: “Girls often slip under the radar because they mask their anxious behaviour at school. They can be much harder to diagnose than boys”.

Heather recently paid a visit to Northiam Primary School with her ‘Art Factory’ project, to the delight of pupils.

To buy a copy of the book people can email Heather on heatherstuartillustration@gmail.com or message through her Facebook page Heather Stuart.

