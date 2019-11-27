Hastings super slimmer sheds five stone to beat diabetes

Hastings woman Karin Baldwin is celebrating after losing an amazing five stone in weight to reduce her Tye 2 diabetes symptoms.

She achieved her target to coincide with World Diabetes Day on November 14.

The result is her medication has halved and she has been taken off insulin completely.

Karin attends the Blacklands Slimming World group, which she joined in March 2016.

She said: “I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2008, After various attempts to lose weight, but getting nowhere, my doctor told me my blood sugar was dangerously high and that my weight was seriously impacting my health to the point that I ran the risk of a premature death.

Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find fashionable clothes that I liked, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired or out of breath.

“I always felt I was lacking energy and on a slippery slope. I did not see a way out.”

Commenting on joining the local Slimming World group, Karin said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I was embarrassed about my size.

“I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly, especially my consultant Carol. From day one I knew this was for me - no gimmicks, just healthy eating.

“My fellow members have become real friends. I could not have done it without their support each week.”

With support from her diabetes care team, Karin followed the Slimming World food optimisation eating plan and started cooking healthy meals from scratch, swapping take-aways, caked and processed food for fruit, vegetables, pasta and baked potatoes.

She said: “People think that slimming means you go hungry, but its not like that at all with a healthy diet eating plan. I love food and it never once felt like I was on a diet.

After reaching her target weight, with an amazing five stone weight loss, Karin shrunk her dress size from 22 to 10. She is more active, walking her dog and running her own business. On holiday in Italy, she even managed to walk up Vesuvius in the heat.

She said: “Thanks to the changes I have made my health has improved dramatically. My blood sugar level is now in the normal range and my doctor says I should be able to come off medication totally.”

Carol said: “The changes with have seen in Karin are incredible. I hope her success will inspire other people locally who would like to lose weight and improve their health by forming new lifestyle habits.

The Blacklands group meets every Friday at 9.30am and 11.30am at Blacklands Church Hall, Laton Road. To join call Carol on 07708 985326 or pop along.

