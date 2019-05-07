Hastings site with planning consent for new home sells at auction

A plot of land in Hastings with outline planning consent in place for a home to be built was sold at auction last week.

The 0.03-hectare (0.07-acre) site at the rear of 81 Lower Park Road was among 138 lots in the auction held by regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the gavel at £56,000 at the firm’s monthly auction in Brighton on Wednesday, May 1.

Senior auction valuer Emma Attrell said: “I wasn’t surprised to see this lot do well. There is a growing trend towards sales of land with planning permission already in place.

“Planning consent has been granted for the construction of a single dwelling which always cuts out levels of bureaucracy for developers or one-off project builders and they can get straight on with construction.”

Also sold at the auction after strong bidding was a one bedroom garden flat in need of refurbishment at 209A Priory Road, Hastings.

Offered jointly with Oakfield, the property –­ in a converted block on West Hill – sold for £71,000 leasehold.

Emma added: “Our buyer recognised that the flat, now in need of full modernisation and refurbishment, would be ideal for owner occupation, resale or investment once the work has been carried out.”

READ MORE:

• Warning of delays along busy Hastings road

• Police name motorcyclist who died in collision near Rye

• Hastings Jack in the Green in pictures