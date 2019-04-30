Hastings shows cancelled after theft of production company’s tour van

A show due to take to the stage at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre this weekend has been cancelled after the production company’s tour truck was stolen.

Dear Zoo Live – a stage production of the popular book by Rod Campbell – was due to run at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday, May 6 and Monday, May 7.

However, the production company behind the children’s play have been forced to cancel all of its performances following the theft of its tour truck containing the entire staging, props and costumes for Dear Zoo Live. The van is brightly painted with the show’s logo and a lion in a cage.

Posting on the show’s social media channels, a spokesman for the production company said: “It is with great sadness that we have to report that our truck has been stolen in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, during the early hours of this morning (Saturday, April 27).

“Our show’s devastated producer, Chris Davis, has reported the theft to police and estimates the truck and its entire contents is worth more than £50,000.

“Mr Davis says that the truck was fitted with a security tracking device which has indicated that it may now be in the Grantham area, in Lincolnshire.

“Anyone with information concerning the stolen truck, whose registration is CA67 NLX, are advised to contact police.”

The spokesman said the announcement would ‘disappoint thousands of children’.

A spokesman for the White Rock Theatre said: “We are extremely sorry to announce that this weekend’s showings of Dear Zoo will no longer be going ahead.

“Unfortunately, the producers of the show have had no choice but to cancel the rest of their current tour due to the recent theft of their tour van, containing all sets, props and costumes.

“The shows will now be taking place on Sunday the 15th and Monday the 16th of September, 2019. Any current tickets will still be valid for the new date, however if for any reason you are unable to attend then full refunds will be issued on all tickets.

“Our ticket office are working hard on contacting all customers directly so please bear with us, but if you would like to ask any further questions in the meantime, please call us on 01424 462288.”