Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival in pictures
The Seafood and Wine Festival is taking place this weekend (Sept 14/15) on The Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town.
Now in its 14th year, the festival showcases the excellent quality and variety of Hastings fish and other local produce. The festival continues today (Sunday) until 6pm.
