Hastings school sends year groups home due to Covid cases

Sandown Primary School, on The Ridge, closed the year 1 hub earlier this week due to four positive cases.

Children in reception class have also been sent home and told to isolate until July 11.

In a letter to parents on Friday (July 2), the school confirmed it was closing the year 5 class due to ‘positive cases’.

Sandown Primary School. Picture: Google Street View SUS-190118-165510001

Close contacts of the confirmed cases have been contacted, the school said, and advised to isolate for ten days.

Children contacted after the positive cases in year 1 have been told their isolation period ends on July 8 and they can return to school on July 9.

Children contacted today have been told to isolate until July 12 and can return to school the following day.

The school remains open to all other children in other year groups who have not been advised to self isolate.