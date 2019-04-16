Hastings RNLI reveals rescue figures ahead of fundraising campaign launch

Hastings RNLI’s volunteer crew launched 42 times in 2018, rescuing 28 people in trouble in the water.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) announced the annual rescue figures ahead of the launch of its Mayday fundraising campaign.

The RNLI's Mayday campaign calls on people to raise money to fund kit for volunteers. SUS-190416-093455001

The campaign, launching on Wednesday May 1, asks people to ‘do their bit, fund our kit’, with the life-saving charity hoping to raise £700,000 to fund the crucial kit volunteer crews rely on such as life jackets, helmets and the iconic yellow wellies.

RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews across the south east launched 2,740 times in 2018, rescuing 2,309 people.

Phil Jones, the Hastings coxswain, said: “Hastings RNLI volunteer crew members drop everything when the pagers go off, and RNLI lifeboat crew kit gives each volunteer the confidence to face all weathers and sea conditions to help those in trouble at sea.

“The right kit really is vital in helping to make sure they return home safely to their families from every launch.

“The RNLI’s Mayday fundraiser is our own call for help, and we’re asking people to ‘do their bit to fund our kit’ throughout May.

“There are all sorts of ways to fundraise for the RNLI’s Mayday. From wearing wellies to work or doing a sponsored welly walk, to holding a bake sale or doing a sponsored cycle ride.

“Anyone can register for a free fundraising pack by visiting RNLI.org/Mayday.”

With 4,900 volunteer lifeboat crew members providing a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts, money raised through Mayday will help kit out RNLI crews so they’re ready to face the harshest conditions at sea. It currently costs £2,161 to provide one all-weather lifeboat crew member with all the kit they need when responding to the call for help.

Anyone who wants to get involved should visit RNLI.org/Mayday to register for a free Mayday pack.

The pack provides a host of fundraising ideas, such as encouraging friends and colleagues to plan a wear-yellow fundraiser, getting sponsored to run, walk or cycle, cooking up some yellow-themed bakes to sell or even getting together to lift the weight of a 32 tonne Tamar class lifeboat.

The charity is also encouraging people to show support on their social media, joining the conversation by using the hashtag #MaydayEveryDay, or by donating online or buying a yellow welly pin badge.