Hastings RNLI crews rescue family off Bexhill after dinghy capsizes into sea

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said five people had to be rescued after the incident unfolded just after 6pm.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard sent Hastings and Eastbourne RNLI lifeboats, Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne coastguard rescue teams, Sussex Police and the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.

Emergency services at the scene where five people were rescued off Cooden Beach, near Bexhill after their dinghy capsized. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210822-080953001

“People at the beach also went to the aid of the five in the water.