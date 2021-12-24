Hastings RNLI crew ‘overwhelmed’ by Christmas cards following outrage over lifeboat ‘blocking’

They were sent hundreds of cards, with postmarks not just from the Hastings, Bexhill and Rye area but towns and cities across the UK, after their lifeboat was reportedly blocked from going out to sea last month. There were so many, the Hastings crew decorated their lifeboat with the cards and released a festive picture of the vessel on social media.

A spokesperson for Hastings Lifeboat wrote on Twitter: “We have been totally overwhelmed with the extraordinary amount of cards we have received in the past couple of weeks, not just with local postmarks but from across the country. As a crew we are completely humbled by the overwhelming support you give us time and time again. We have read every single one, the sentiments and good wishes we have received are heartfelt and have given us all a huge boost. Thanks to you all.”

One well-wisher, Gill Othen, replied: “Thank you for all you do. I live about as far from the sea as you can on this little island, but I hugely appreciate you and the risks you take for people you have mostly never met. You are heroes.” Another Twitter user, Linda L, said: “What (the) RNLI does in Hastings and around the British Isles is utterly amazing.”

Donations to the RNLI surged this month after it emerged that a group of people near the harbour arm on Hastings beach reportedly shouted “horrible” abuse at the Hastings RNLI lifeboat volunteer crew for saving the lives of refugees crossing the Channel. Some tried to block the vessel from launching out to sea on an emergency call-out, it was claimed.

The incident caused an outcry from people across the country furious that the RNLI volunteers were being targeted. Many made donations to the RNLI to show their support for the charity, which is 95% manned by volunteers and has saved 140,000 lives at sea since it was formed nearly 200 years ago. Some said the negativity shown towards the crew had prompted them to set up a monthly donation to the charity.

Some people on social media pointed out that obstructing or hindering RNLI crew is an offence under the Emergency Workers (Obstruction) Act 2006. Sussex Police later confirmed they were investigating the incident - which happened on Saturday, November 20, just days before 27 people drowned in the Channel - including seven women, one of whom was pregnant, and three children.

On December 11, hundreds of people held a rally in Hastings to show support for refugees who risk their lives crossing the Channel in small boats. The rally - organised by Hastings Stand Up To Racism, Hastings Supports Refugees, Hastings Community of Sanctuary, and The Refugee Buddy Project of Hastings, Rother and Wealden - attracted an estimated 450 people.

Last month, around 250 people gathered on the Stade in Hastings Old Town to hold a moving vigil for the 27 people who died when their boat capsized.

Earlier that month, businesses and local people were thanked for helping 93 people who arrived on Hastings beach after being rescued by lifeboats in the Channel. One group - 35 men and five teenage boys - spent two days at sea in a small dinghy before they were picked up by Hastings RNLI inshore lifeboat on November 16.

