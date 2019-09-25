Hastings residents’ objections to new homes at end of cul-de-sac

Residents in a cul-de-sac have voiced their objection to plans to knock down a bungalow and build seven houses in its place.

Developers put forward an outline planning application to Hastings Borough Council, seeking approval for landscaping for the demolition of the home at the end of Wykeham Road.

But residents in the area have written to the authority in protest.

Laurin Kwasieborski said: “A development of this number and style of properties would be totally inappropriate for this area. It would be destructive to this historical Victorian gem, including the demolition of a period curved wall.

“The additional strain this development would place upon the Victorian drainage system in this road is likely to increase the frequency and effect of the times when the system becomes overloaded causing flooding at the bottom of the cul-de-sac and water to cascade down the steps to and across Braybrooke Road causing a road safety issue.

“The noise and disturbance during the building phase, to this hitherto peaceful environment, and thereafter the additional noise and disturbance that comes with increased density of houses would seriously erode the peaceful enjoyment of the current residents’ premises.”

Pamela Ludlow said: “The cul-de-sac where the entrance to the site is planned is narrow and residents already have problems parking near their homes due to vehicles from other locations parking.

“Builders’ vehicles and lorries delivering supplies will have little room to park and navigate to the site and this will be severely to the detriment of the wellbeing of residents.”

Suzanne Brooks said: “Having lived on Braybrooke Road for many years I know the residents here often have to park on Wykeham Road due to limited parking and with seven more properties Wykeham Road will become nothing more than a car park with houses built around it.

“This will be unsafe to residents, an eyesore and more importantly environmentally costing to residents in the immediate area.”

In a design and access statement, Baker Architectural Ltd said: “The scheme proposals represent good use of existing brownfield land, providing further homes to the borough’s housing need. The two-bedroom houses will provide valuable starter home accommodation within the town centre.

“The layout of the houses has been designed to reduce overlooking to neighbours with garden spaces provided between the sites boundaries and the proposed development.

“The increased development will not harm the local vernacular or street scene. Nor will the proposals cause a harm to any adjacent properties by causing overlooking.”

To comment on the application, go to the planning portal via www.hastings.gov.uk and search under the reference number, HS/OA/19/00570.

