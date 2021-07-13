Hastings records ‘substantial increase’ in Covid infection rate

In the seven days to July 7 – the most recent data available – Hastings recorded 334 new cases at a rate of 360.5 cases per 100,000 people.

England’s infection in the same time period was 318.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest figures show most people testing positive in Hastings are under the age of 60. The rate of cases for people under the age of 60, in the seven days to July 7, was 459.6 per 100,000 people. For those over 60, the rate of cases was 85.5. Both age groups have seen an increase in recent weeks.

According to Darrell Gale, the director of public health for East Sussex, Hastings’ infection has ‘continued to increase substantially’ in recent weeks.

Between June 19 and June 25, Hastings had 94 confirmed cases at a rate of 101 per 100,000 people, the 160th highest rate of infection for a local authority in England.

Between June 26 and July 2, Hastings had 266 confirmed cases at a rate of 287 per 100,000 people, the 71st highest rate of infection for a local authority in England.

Hastings’ latest infection rate (318.8 per 100,000 people) is the 94th highest for lower tier local authorities across the country.

Darrell Gale said: “It is clear that across East Sussex cases continue to rise following a trend similar to the rest of the country.

“With the news that a number of restrictions may be eased on Monday 19th July, I would like to remind everyone that there are still measures in place to help reduce the impact of this current wave of infections. It is vital everyone continues to understand they have a role in reducing the impact of COVID-19 on our families, communities, businesses, schools and services.

“Remember ‘Hands. Face. Space and Fresh air’, we want everybody to still do their bit by washing their hands regularly, use a face covering when social distancing is not possible in crowded enclosed spaces and let fresh air in when socialising indoors.