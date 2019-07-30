Hastings records its hottest day ever

It has been confirmed that last week Hastings recorded its hottest day since records began in 1875.

A maximum temperature of 34.2°C was recorded at the town’s weather station on Thursday (July 25), beating the town’s previous record of 33.2°C recorded in July 2006.

Thursday has also just been confirmed by the Met Office as the hottest day since records began.

Council leader Peter Chowney said: “We are used to sea breezes keeping things a few degrees cooler here in Hastings, so 34.2°C or nearly 94°F– is exceptional. Indeed, it was off our Celsius/Fahrenheit conversion table. And that is the shade temperature of course; in the sun it would have been much hotter.

“We are very grateful to our weather volunteers who continue to check our weather readings every single day of the year, maintaining one of the longest established weather records in the UK – over 140 years.”

