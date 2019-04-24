Hastings ready to set sail with new Guinness world record

People are being invited to help Hastings achieve a new Guinness world record at this year’s Pirate Day festivities.

Roger Crouch, the man behind the popular event, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, needs at least 6,000 people to help create a human image of a pirate ship.

The attempt will be made at 1pm on Pelham Beach on Sunday, July 14, the day this year’s Pirate Day festivities fall on.

The current world record is held by the United Arab Emirates, where in 2017 a total of 4,882 people gathered to create an image of a boat.

Roger said: “This is the 10th year of Pirate Day since it started in 2009. It’s amazing how it has gone.

“We have gone from humble beginnings to achieving two world records and become internationally known.

“This year we have a film crew from the USA coming, as well as one from Germany.

“There will be a big procession in the Old Town celebrating the 10th anniversary. Last year thousands of people of all ages took part in it.

“Hastings going for another Guinness world record is going to be huge and will be a wonderful way to mark the 10th anniversary. The image will be filmed from the air.”

In August 2010, 6,166 pirates smashed the then world record for the largest number of pirates in one place by gathering on Pelham Beach.

In June 2011, pirates from Penzance took Hastings’ crown, packing in 8,734 people dressed as privateers, sea dogs and buccaneers on its prom.

But Hastings took back the world record in July 2012, when 14,231 pirates gathered on the beach.

Penzance has tried several times to reclaim the record back from Hastings since 2012 but failed.

This year’s Pirate Day sees the return of Blackbeard’s market, a pirate village, as well as a stage where pirate-themed live music will be providing entertainment.

