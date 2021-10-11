Hastings Race for Life event in pictures

People of all ages and abilities joined in and many individuals and families were running in memory of loved ones. The event was originally restricted to women but has now opened up to include everyone. The event was sponsored by Tesco Frank Copper was there to capture these pictures.
1.
Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-065756001
2.
Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-070948001
3.
Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-065744001
4.
Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-070913001