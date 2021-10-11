Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-071123001

Hastings Race for Life event in pictures

Hundreds of people gathered at Alexandra Park on Sunday to take part in the Race for Life event, which supports Cancer Reseach UK.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:46 am

People of all ages and abilities joined in and many individuals and families were running in memory of loved ones. The event was originally restricted to women but has now opened up to include everyone. The event was sponsored by Tesco Frank Copper was there to capture these pictures.

Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-065756001

Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-070948001

Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-065744001

Race for Life in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 10/10/21. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211110-070913001

