Hastings Pride 2021: Organisers reveal line-up for this year’s event

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, 2021’s festivities will take place on Sunday, August 29.

The theme of Hastings Pride 2021 will be 1980’s with many original artists from the era that brought us Crimped hair, stone washed jeans and mullets.

Natasha Scott, arts and entertainment director at Hastings Pride, said: “We are super excited to be announcing we will be celebrating 40 years of Leee John of Imagination. This multi-talented artist has been a singer, writer, record producer, actor and even a film producer. He’s best known for his work founding and leading Brit soul funk superstars Imagination – producers of hits such as Just an Illusion, Music and Lights and Flashback. Recently collaborating with the Gorillaz on The Lost Chord for their much-lauded new album, Song Machine, he has never stayed still or rested on his laurels – and we know he’s going to put on a show to remember for us at Hastings Pride.

“We are also very excited to be announcing Hazel Dean, Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Sarah-Jane Morris (Communards), Maggie Du Monde (Scarlet Fantastic), The Devout (Depeche Mode Tribute Band) and Little Remix (Little Mix Tribute Act) with many, many more artists, drag artists and cabaret performers. There will be something for everyone making it a day and night to remember.