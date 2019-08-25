Hastings Pride 2019: See the photos here
Hastings town centre became a sea of colour today as the third Hastings Pride festival took place.
This year's theme was ‘heroes’, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City. Photos by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Pride 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic
2. Hastings Pride 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic
3. Hastings Pride 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic
4. Hastings Pride 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic
