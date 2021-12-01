Hastings police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Leah Ware

Leah, 33, who has been living in the Hastings area, has not been in contact with family and friends for some time.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “We are increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare. Leah, who has health issues and may not have access to her medication, has not been in touch with family and friends for some time and we are appealing for her, or anyone who knows her, to contact us so that we can establish her wellbeing.”