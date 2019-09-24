Hastings Pier owner speaks out on plans to sell businesses

Hastings Pier owner Abid Gulzar has spoken out over plans to sell two of his businesses.

Mr Gulzar has put the Albany Lions and Mansion hotels on Eastbourne seafront up for sale with price tags of £2.6 million and £4.6 million respectively.

He says it is because he wants to concentrate on making both Eastbourne and Hastings piers a success.

Mr Gulzar said: “It is no secret that two of my hotels are currently on the market for sale.

“I am very proud of the various businesses I have built up, and even at the age of 75 I am still working seven days a week.

“The hotel business is very tough indeed at the moment. You only have to look along Eastbourne seafront and the number of coaches coming into town is far lower than previously.

“I employ around 150 staff and am very proud to do so.

“Eastbourne Pier is an amazing success. It is so very popular and people look what I have done to it.

“Buying Hastings Pier represents a massive challenge to me, and now I am determined to make that as successful as Eastbourne Pier.

“That will need my devotion in the coming year, of that there is absolutely no doubt, and further investment.

“I have had to step back and look at my priorities. Those priorities are undoubtedly both piers and of course the Boship Lions Farm Hotel at Hailsham which holds a very special place in my heart. They all do, but I have to focus on my priorities.

“I will continue to work hard for Eastbourne to flourish.”