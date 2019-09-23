Hastings Pier owner’s plans to sell businesses

The owner of Hastings Pier has plans to sell two of his businesses.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar has put the Albany Lions and Mansion hotels, in Eastbourne, on the market with commercial property agents Fleurets.

The Albany, a 61 -hotel, has a price tag of £2.6 million and the neighbouring Mansion, with 108 bedrooms, has an asking price of £4.6 million.

According to literature marketing the Albany Lions Hotel, Mr Gulzar “is now slowly withdrawing from the hotel market to concentrate his efforts on restoring Eastbourne Pier back to its former glory as well as Hastings Pier”.