Hastings people set to join London protest to save Jack in the Green and the May bike run

Supporters of Hastings Jack in the Green and the May bike run are set to take their protest to the Government in London on Tuesday July 23.

Dozens are set to join in a protest outside the Houses of Parliament for the peaceful protest, with many planning to dress in Morris dance kit or colourful Jack in the Green costumes.

They will join hundreds of others from across the country whose events and long organised plans have been scuppered by the Government’s sudden decision to scrap the traditional early May bank holiday and replace it with a VE Day bank holiday a week later on Friday May 11.

The unanticipated move has affected everyone from couples getting married to schools which had exams planned on the Friday.

It has thrown local plans into chaos, casting doubt on the Jack in the Green procession and the bank holiday Monday bike run.

Thousands of local people have signed a petition calling on the Government to retain the early May bank holiday.

MP Amber Rudd is supporting the move and has acknowledged herself that the two events an estimated £2 million to the local economy.

Protestors have stressed they have nothing against a bank holiday to commemorate VE Day, but say this should be an additional bank holiday, rather than replacing an existing one.

It is not the first time that Hastings people have descended on Parliament and 10 Downing Street to protest about proposals to the May bank holiday.

Along with others in the country they won a battle to reverse plans to scrap May Day as a bank holiday and replace it with a Trafalgar Day bank holiday in October.

