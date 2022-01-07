Hastings Old Town micro pub goes over to the dark side with beer festival this weekend

The pub has a Dark Beer Festival running from Friday January 7 - Sunday January 9.

It is offering some rare and unusual British and continental dark beers with a fascinating combination of flavours. They include a 12.2 percent imperial stout from Germany, an 8.5 percent blueberry pastry stout, from Brew York, in Yorkshire and a 10.5 percent Baltic imperial porter from Estonia.

Other highlights include an imperial rye stout from Sweden, flavoured with caraway, a coffee stout and a caramel fudge stout, brewed in the Netherlands. There is also an 8.8 percent dark sour on the menu flavoured with cranberries, raspberries and cinnamon. The stronger beers are available in third of a pint measures.

Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival SUS-220701-103235001

The festival follows the successful Tap Take Over Event the Jolly Fisherman was involved in last October.

The opening times are 4pm - 11pm on Friday January 7th, 2pm - 11pm on Saturday 8th and 2pm - 10.30pm on Sunday 9th.

