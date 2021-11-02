Hastings Old Town Memorial planned for Gary Cornelius and other local fishermen who lost their lives

The proposal has come from the Trust which looks after the two historic lifeboats in the Old Town and plans are already in progress for an unveiling on December 5.

The memorial takes the form of a mahogany board and will be situated in the garden next to the Cyril and Lilian Bishop - Ghost of Dunkirk - lifeboat, opposite All Saints Church, where Gary’s funeral took place.

Dee Day White, from the Macbean - Bishop Lifeboat Trust, said: “I had it brought home to me how dangerous the job is of our fishermen on Hastings beach following the shocking death of Gary ‘Corny’ Cornelius on July 29, while out fishing on the Pioneer NN200.

2CM3R63 Fisherman Gary Cornelius prepares his nets at Hastings Land Based Fishing Fleet, Hastings, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge SUS-210508-121800001

“You can talk to any fisherman on Hastings beach about their job and they will reply ‘It is not a job it is a way of life that can sometimes go wrong.’

“It should have been a routine day at sea, no different than any other day, but nobody can foresee the future.

“It got me thinking and talking to local historian and author Dave Renno about Hastings fishermen who had lost their lives. Tush Hamilton and I thought it would be very appropriate to have a board to remember these people.

“The first ‘twitten’ to go down was to contact any family members and get their consent to go ahead with the project.

Gary Cornelius SUS-210824-163739001

“Local carpenter Malcolm Coppin transformed two mahogany planks into a board and Hastings sign-writer Robert Finn used the lifeboat colours of red, white and blue, highlighted with gold leaf to remember those who chose ‘not the job’ but ‘the way of life’.

“It will be a wonderful tribute to members of the community who were taken away from us too soon.

“Parish Priest Paul Hunt will hold a service at 12 noon on Sunday December 5, at the Cyril and Lilian Bishop Lifeboat Garden.

“A list of names, dating back to 1940, will be read out by family members who want to attend and the event is also open to the public. Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon will unveil the board.

See also: View pictures of Hastings Voodoo Fest