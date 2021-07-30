Hastings Old Town Carnival Week: This is what is happening this weekend

The big Carnival Week opener is the free Nearly On The Beach Concert, which has a packed programme of live music on Saturday and Sunday, but there are lots of other things going on this weekend.

Carnival week starts on Friday July 30 with the selection of this year’s Sea Court, which takes place at Butlers Gap, in George Street, at 6pm. This is followed by Old Town Criers competition on St Clements Church steps at 7pm, for a 7.30pm start and will be opened by Hastings Mayor James Bacon, who will make the first shout. People are invited to come along and have a go to try and beat the reigning champion in a Mens or Ladies competition.

The Tug O War competition takes place on Saturday July 31, outside the lifeboat station, near the Stade, at 10.30am. Both ladies and men’s teams will be taking part. Tug O War began in 1981, and is one of the longest running events of carnival week.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2019: Old Town Criers' Competition SUS-190408-093712001

Other events taking place on Saturday 31 are a guided walk of The Stade - meet at the Fishermen’s Museum, at Rock-a-Nore Road, at 11am and a Twilight Smugglers Walk - meet at the Fishermen’s Museum at 7pm.

A Garden and Bric-a-Brac Sale takes place on Saturday from 10am - 3pm at Swan Avenue (off Hill Street).

On Sunday August 1, there is a boot sale in the Stables Theatre car park from 10am - 1pm.

There is a guided walk of The Stade. Meet at the Fishermen’s Museum, at Rock-a-Nore Road, at 11am. Other guided walks on Sunday are Foyles Walk at 1.30pm and a Twittens and Cat Creeps Walk at 3.15pm. Meet at the Shipwreck Museum in Rock-a-Nore for both of these walks,

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2019: Tug o' War SUS-190408-093426001

Lower Torfield Allotments will be open for a big family picnic on Sunday August 1 from 1.30pm to 4pm. All are welcome to come along to this great afternoon which will be held on the site at the bottom of London Road. Entry is by donation and social distancing will be in place.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week culminates with the carnival procession on Saturday August 7.

For the full list of events visit www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk, which will also include any amendments or late additions to the programme.

For useful information, Hastings History House, in Courthouse Street, in the Old Town, is open every day during Carnival Week. from 11am - 4pm.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2019: Old Town Criers' Competition SUS-190408-093825001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008. Tug o' War SUS-210420-142153001