Hastings Old Town Carnival: Everything you need to know about the procession on Saturday

On Saturday August 7, the carnival parade will assemble at 2pm in Rock-a-Nore Road and will leave at 3pm.

It will follow a route along the seafront, turning at the Pelham Place roundabout. The procession is due to enter the High Street at 3.45pm and will cross the A259 returning to Rock-a-Nore via All Saints Street. It is expected to arrive in All Saints Street at 4.35pm.

Two Hastings giants Hannah and Guy, created by local man Derek Binns, will be taking part in the procession together for the first time this year.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2019: Hastings Carnival procession SUS-191108-093415001

Those taking part in the procession will be rattling collecting buckets to raise money for good causes across the town.

The theme of this year’s carnival is ‘Thank You’ as a tribute to all the key workers and people who have helped us through the pandemic. Carnival Committee Chairman Keith Leech said: “There will be no cups or awards this year because we want to celebrate the whole town and we think that this year everyone is a winner.”

Keith is also encouraging those who plan to watch the procession to dress up and join in the fun.

He said: “We are known as a town that loves to dress up and celebrate. Old Town Carnival isn’t something to come and watch, it’s something to come and do.”

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2019: Hastings Carnival procession SUS-191108-093627001

He added: Unfortunately we had to cancel the Pram Race this year as we couldn’t be certain of how things would be going in and out of pubs, so we are pulling out all the stops to make carnival the best.”

A fireworks display will take place from Hastings Castle at dusk.

More information available at www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk. Hastings History House in Courthouse Street is also acting as an information centre and will be open from 11am - 4pm on Saturday.