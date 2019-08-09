Hastings Old Town Carnival day: Everything you need to know

Hastings Old Town Carnival takes place on Saturday August 10 and the fun starts as early as noon.

Here are the timings and a guide to what is on where during the day.

What is happening when: There is carnival day entertainment happening at the Stade Open Space with an opening ceremony at 12 noon.

12.30pm - Tomboogie.

1pm - Open Door Choir.

1.30pm: Silverlea Stage School.

2.15pm: Tornado Twirlstars.

2.45pm: Iceni Belly Dancers.

3.15pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

3.45pm Lantern Tree Theatre Company.

The carnival will assemble in Rock-a Nore Road from 4pm, with carnival courts assembling at the Stade. Registration for entries closes at 4.30pm and the parade sets off at 5pm.

Judging takes place during the parade and entries will be judges not only on costume or how good the float is but on how they entertain and interact with the crowd.

The Carnival route:

The carnival sets off from Rock-a-Nore Road at 5pm and sets off along the seafront, turning round at the fountain to return to the Old Town.

It enters High Street at 5.50pm and then crosses the A259 at the Bourne at 6.15pm and carries on down All Saints Street, returning to Rock-a-Nore at approximately 6.35pm.

There will be a firework display at dusk from Hastings Castle, subject to weather conditions.

Road closures:

On Carnival Day itself - Saturday August 10, all roads in Hastings Old Town will be subject to a temporary road closure order between 3pm and 11pm and the movement of vehicles will be severely restricted. Metered and residential parking will be suspended from 3pm until 11pm in roads along the carnival route.

Displaced permit holders are requested to park in other permit zones from 12 noon on Saturday until 9am on Sunday August 11.

Vehicles parked in any suspended parking bays will be removed and Hastings Old Town Carnival Association says it will be unable to accept liability for any damage howsoever caused.

Other important information:

Hastings Carnival is a glass free event. Please do not bring glasses or bottles onto the street,

parking near the carnival route will be difficult people are advised to use public transport or car share.

Rock-a-Nore car park will be partially closed to the public on Carnival Day. Use Pelham Place or town centre car parks.

Please do not throw coins at the procession. Carnival collectors will be out with buckets, collecting for local charities and good causes