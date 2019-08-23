Hastings night shelter on the hunt for new volunteers

A night shelter helping the homeless and vulnerable in Hastings and St Leonards during the winter is looking for more volunteers.

Snowflake Night Shelter provides safe, supervised overnight accommodation with a warm bed and hot meals, seven nights a week from the end of November through to mid-March.

Snowflake Night Shelter

Andrew Crighton, chairman of trustees of The Snowflake Trust, said: “There are many positive impacts on the community and individuals that the night shelter provides – assistance for guests in finding accommodation and employment through contact with relevant agencies, thereby reducing the fear of anti-social behaviour in the community; improvement in social cohesion by guests feeling less marginalised following interaction with volunteers who are able to listen and who care about them; and altering people’s perception of street people, caring for them and socialising with them. There is a no drug/alcohol policy which will assist those with dependencies to tackle them.”

The Housing Justice accreditation shelter report said: “There is no doubt that Snowflake is making a significant contribution, in an impressive and well-networked way, to alleviate poverty, destitution, social injustice and anti-social behaviour. This goes a long way in building and maintaining stronger, safer communities.”

Last winter the Snowflake Night Shelter welcomed 61 guests and helped 19 guests to move forward in their lives. Snowflake is now preparing for this coming winter and is looking for volunteers.

For details, visit https://www.snowflake-nightshelter.org.uk/volunteer or email info@snowflake-nightshelter.org.uk.

Snowflake is holding a sponsored abseil event on September 28 at Peacehaven. To sign up, contact Joe Cornford at snowflake.fundraising@gmail.com.