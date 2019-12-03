Hastings neighbours celebrate postcode lottery win

Five people in Hastings are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Centurion Rise neighbours netted the windfall when TN34 2UL was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Wednesday (November 27).

Judie McCourt

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “A huge congratulations to our winners in Hastings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond, said a spokesman.

This draw was promoted by Canal & River Trust which has received more than £8.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It protects and maintains over 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England & Wales, providing access to clean green spaces where they are needed the most.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

See also: Rye neighbours celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win