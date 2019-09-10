Hastings Museum in running to be crowned as top attraction for kids

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is in the running to be crowned the Best Educational Day Out for Kids in London and the South East.

The museum was shortlisted after a record number of nominations and comes after a year of growing visitor figures and a record number of school visits.

Now it needs local people to cast their vote in the hope of gaining the prestigious award.

SEE ALSO: Don’t miss this great curtain raiser for the Seafood and Wine Festival this weekend

Kim Forward, lead councillor for culture said: “We are really pleased that our wonderful museum has been shortlisted in the Day out with the Kids’ Family Favourites Awards which recognises places that really work hard to deliver for families.

“The shortlist is made up of destinations that have been rated positively by real families and we are thrilled to have that seal of approval. Please vote for us and help us win. Now it’s all in the hands of the public, with voting open from now until Monday 30th September 30. You can vote online at: www.awards.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk/vote-2019/”

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is a family-friendly museum with amazingly diverse collections. The museum was established over 125 years ago and has always offered people the opportunity to explore art, culture and history from around the world.

Today, the museum is undergoing significant change to become a socially engaged organisation which works in partnership with local people. its vision is to be “a local museum with a global collection that inspires people and connects communities”.

See also: With wasp levels at a 7 year high here is how to avoid getting stung

See also: Endangered hedgehogs now have to be considered by Sussex building developers