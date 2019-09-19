Hastings mum blasts school for placing son in isolation over ‘wrong trousers’

A mother claims her teenage son was placed in isolation at school for wearing the wrong trousers.

Stephanie Amor, whose 14-year-old son Rafferty attends Ark Alexandra, said he had to spend a day in isolation after coming to school on Monday (September 16) wearing black trousers instead of navy blue.

Ark William Parker and Helenswood Academies merged this month to become Ark Alexandra, which also has launched a new uniform.

Stephanie said: “Every supplier I went to had run out of blue trousers so my son had to go to school wearing black ones.

“I was told to pick Rafferty up and take him home and find blue trousers for him and if I didn’t he’d be put in isolation for the whole day.

“I said to him to explain to the teacher why we couldn’t find any but the teacher disregarded everything he said.

“I rang the school 10 times on Monday and no one phoned me back until 4.30pm. I heard there were 10 boys put in isolation that day.”

A spokesman for Ark said: “With Ark Helenswood and Ark William Parker coming together to form Ark Alexandra, we have implemented a new policy allowing students to continue to wear their existing uniforms, so parents would not be obliged to purchase anything new.

“But some students have come into school mixing elements of the new uniform with the old, which isn’t allowed under the policy.

“There has been a bit of confusion around this aspect of the uniform policy and we’re working with students and parents to make sure everyone is on the same page and where possible we will assist them with purchasing the correct uniform.”

