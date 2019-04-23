Hastings Morris dance sides set to celebrate St George’s Day.

Today is St George’s Day and local Morris dance sides will be out and about performing in Hastings Old Town this evening to mark the occasion.

Mad Jacks men and ladies sides will be joined by other local side Hannah’s Cat dancing at various spots in the area, including Winkle Island, from 7.30pm.

It will be a good warm up for the sides before they take part in the jack in the Green celebrations at the start of May.

