Hastings micropub has Dark Beer Festival in early January

The Jolly Fisherman micropub in Hastings Old Town will be offering some rare and unusual beers when it holds a Dark Beer Festival.

It runs from Friday January 3 - Sunday January 6 at the pub in East Beach on Hastings seafront.

Beers on offer include a coconut, cacao, tonka and vanilla milk stout from Brew York, a barrel aged stout from Weird Beard, a hazelnut, praline, coffee porter from Wylam, a 7.4 percent India Black Pale Ale, from The Kernal, a locally brewed Black Pale from Three Legs and Pecan Mud - an 11 percent strength dark beer from Omnipollo.

Originally established in 1769 The Jolly Fisherman was at the heart of the Hastings fishing community until it closed in 1959. It was re-opened as a micropub in 2016 and has gone from strength to strength with five real ale taps and five craft beer taps offering a constantly changing selection from the some of the innovative and respected brewers in the UK and the world.

​It also stocks over 50 different bottles and cans including classic Belgian styles and English farm ciders.

