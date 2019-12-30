Hastings micropub has Dark Beer Festival in early January

The Jolly Fisherman micropub in Hastings Old Town will be offering some rare and unusual beers when it holds a Dark Beer Festival.
It runs from Friday January 3 - Sunday January 6 at the pub in East Beach on Hastings seafront.
Beers on offer include a coconut, cacao, tonka and vanilla milk stout from Brew York, a barrel aged stout from Weird Beard, a hazelnut, praline, coffee porter from Wylam, a 7.4 percent India Black Pale Ale, from The Kernal, a locally brewed Black Pale from Three Legs and Pecan Mud - an 11 percent strength dark beer from Omnipollo.
Originally established in 1769 The Jolly Fisherman was at the heart of the Hastings fishing community until it closed in 1959. It was re-opened as a micropub in 2016 and has gone from strength to strength with five real ale taps and five craft beer taps offering a constantly changing selection from the some of the innovative and respected brewers in the UK and the world.
It also stocks over 50 different bottles and cans including classic Belgian styles and English farm ciders.
See also: Iconic Hastings music venue The Crypt re-opens after nearly a decade
See also: Hastings town centre pub re-opens