Crowning of the May Queens in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-210822-150040001

Hastings May Queen Crowning in pictures

Saturday saw two Hastings May Queens being crowned by Mayor James Bacon in a colourful ceremony at Alexandra Park.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:16 pm

People were entertained by Maypole and Morris dancing and performances by the Fiddle Choir and other local groups and children enjoyed Punch and Judy. Anna Mann was finally crowned as 2020 May Queen, while Drew Rogers was crowned May Queen 2021, People also displayed garlands they had made.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

