Hastings man captures fantastic picture of plane flying across moon in lunar eclipse

Hastings photographer Sid Saunders captured this great shot of the Moon during yesterday’s partial lunar eclipse, clearly showing a jet plane and its contrail.

The partial lunar eclipse occurred 50 years to the day since the US mission to put men on the Moon lifted off.

The Moon’s surface appeared red or dark grey at the height of the eclipse at about 10.30pm.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth crosses between the Sun and Moon - casting a shadow on the lunar surface.

Modest Sid said: “The photo is not good quality as I only used a small camera as my other was on charge.”

