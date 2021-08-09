Hastings man accuses East Sussex County Council of ‘wasting taxpayers’ money’ over failure to repair road

Richard Samuels in View Bank SUS-210908-123040001

Richard Samuel, who lives in View Bank, wrote to the authority last month to complain, describing the road as ‘one continuous hole’.

He also said workmen had visited the road twice just to repair ‘two tiny holes’, instead of the whole road.

Richard said: “I pay £2,000 a year plus for council tax like many of my neighbours. The local authority thinks that it is a good idea to repair my road an inch at a time wasting thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money in the process.

“I have been complaining to the council for well over a year. They send someone out from time to time and on the first occasion they said they would repair the road.

“A truck and van came out and filled a hole which was six square inches. Who fills part of a hole? It’s ridiculous.

“The road is in a terrible state and the grass at the front of the houses along the top has not been cut in a long time.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “As with all roads across the county, View Bank is inspected on a regular basis.

“We are aware of concerns about the condition of the road, and following a recent inspection by our local highway steward the defects that met the council’s intervention criteria were repaired.

“With only limited resources and more than 2,000 miles of roads to maintain across the county, we cannot repair every defect in our roads, and have to prioritise work in the areas where it is most needed – our intervention levels are set out at www.eastsussexhighways.com.