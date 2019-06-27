Hastings makes list of top ten best seaside locations to retire in

Hastings has been included in a list of the top ten most desirable seaside locations to retire to in the UK, a new study has found.

Hastings made the number 10 spot in the study conducted by retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone, which involved polling more than 2,500 of its customers, and was the only East Sussex destination to appear on the list.

The top spot was claimed by Salcombe in Devon, followed by Weymouth in Dorset at number two and Whitby in Yorkshire at number three.

Worthing was the only town in West Sussex to make the list, coming in at ninth place.

Notable features of Hastings highlighted by McCarthy & Stone included its shingle beach backed by ‘grand whitewashed Edwardian hotels’, a two-layered promenade, its pier and town ‘steeped in history’.

A spokesman said: “The UK contains over 7,000 miles of coastline, so the coastal scenery itself is one of the key drivers for those looking to retire to the British seaside.

“The coast can also bring a variety of activities. For example, some of the UK’s best links golf courses are located on the coast, but there are also many opportunities for sea swimming, coastal path walking and even surfing, depending on how active you want to be.

“Seaside destinations can also be great place for friends and family to visit, with something for every generation.

“There is also the social aspect - A coastal retirement can also place you in the heart of a thriving local community.

“Last but not least, who can forget the fresh and calming sea air that comes with retiring to the coast! Research shows that the closer you live to the sea, the healthier you are, with the fresh and calming sea air creating the perfect conditions for an active and enjoyable retirement.”

