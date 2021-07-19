Hastings lifeboat sent to assist Border Force in the Channel

Crews were called out just before 11.40am.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard has sent Hastings and Dungeness RNLI lifeboats to assist Border Force with an incident in the Channel.

“HM Coastguard is committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country as set out in international maritime law and the obligations of the Safety of Life at Sea Convention (SOLAS).

Hastings RNLI is currently assisting Border Force. Photo courtesy of Hastings RNLI SUS-170902-124059001

“We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”