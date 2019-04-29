Hastings lifeboat’s naming ceremony in pictures

On Saturday (April 27), the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) held the official naming ceremony of the Shannon class lifeboat stationed at Hastings.

The all-weather boat has been funded by the generous legacy of the late Richard Colton, who left two classic Ferraris to the RNLI in his will. To read the full story, click here.

The crew of the newly named Hastings Lifeboat 'Richard and Caroline Colton'. Photo by RNLI/Kt Bruce

Naming Ceremony and Service of Dedication of Hastings' new Shannon class lifeboat Richard and Caroline Colton and her launch recovery system Richard and Mark Colton. Photo by Sid Saunders

Naming Ceremony and Service of Dedication of Hastings' new Shannon class lifeboat Richard and Caroline Colton and her launch recovery system Richard and Mark Colton. Photo by Sid Saunders

Naming Ceremony and Service of Dedication of Hastings' new Shannon class lifeboat Richard and Caroline Colton and her launch recovery system Richard and Mark Colton. Photo by Sid Saunders

