Hastings lifeboat’s naming ceremony in pictures

Naming Ceremony and Service of Dedication of Hastings' new Shannon class lifeboat Richard and Caroline Colton and her launch recovery system Richard and Mark Colton.''Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-190428-065605001
