100th birthday celebration procession for the Priscilla MacBean lifeboat in Hastings Old Town.

Hastings lifeboat procession in pictures

Celebrations took place last Friday to mark the 100th birthday of restored historic lifeboat The Priscilla MacBean

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:00 am

A procession of local people, including invited Mayors, dignitaries, Sea Cadets and veterans, made its way from the lifeboat house on the Stade and along the High Street to the lifeboat’s dry dock in Old London Road. They stopped at the FILO Brewery, at The Croft, fro refreshments and a special birthday cake made by Judges Bakery. Special guest was 104 year old Hastings House resident, and former teacher, Joan Willett.

1.

100th birthday celebration procession for the Priscilla MacBean lifeboat in Hastings Old Town.

2.

100th birthday celebration procession for the Priscilla MacBean lifeboat in Hastings Old Town.

3.

100th birthday celebration procession for the Priscilla MacBean lifeboat in Hastings Old Town.

4.

100th birthday celebration procession for the Priscilla MacBean lifeboat in Hastings Old Town.

HastingsSea Cadets
