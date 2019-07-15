Hastings lifeboat launched to stranded angling boat

Hastings’ all-weather lifeboat launched on Saturday morning (July 13) to a stranded angling boat.

The boat experienced engine failure approximately 12 nautical miles south of Hastings, which meant it was in the potentially dangerous shipping lanes, according to a spokesman for the Hastings lifeboat.

Photos courtesy of Simon and Ross from Hastings lifeboat. SUS-190715-105206001

The Hastings all-weather boat and her volunteer crew were soon on scene. They quickly established a tow and brought the vessel safely back to the East Hastings Sea Angling Association.

Hastings Lifeboat’s coxswain/mechanic Phil Jones said: “This was a relatively straightforward job for us, but to a boat in a potentially perilous situation.

“The fact we were able to reach the vessel so quickly meant there was a swift and safe resolution to the problem.

“It also provided our volunteer crew with an ideal opportunity to put some their training into practice.”