Hastings lifeboat in search and rescue response with Border Force
Hastings RNLI crews were called out today (Monday, September 13) to assist in rescue operations in the Channel.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:24 pm
The request for the lifeboat to be sent out was made at around 1pm.
A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Her Majesty’s Coastguard has coordinated search and rescue responses to incidents off Kent and East Sussex today (September 13), working with Border Force, Kent Police, Sussex Police and other partners.
“Lifeboats from Dungeness and Hastings were sent.”
The Home Office has been approached for comment.