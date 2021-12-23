Hastings Library accused of ‘discriminating against wheelchair users’

Omar Sabri has visited the historic building in the Brassey Institute, Claremont, Hastings town centre, many times over the past two months only to find the lift out of action.

“I would like to gain access to the second floor which since the lift is out is only accessible via the stairs - which is a good three flights - so this is impossible for myself (and) I’m sure I’m not the only one,” said Omar. “I feel that I’m being discriminated against as I can’t access what I want, whereas other able-bodied people can, as they can use the stairs. I have also witnessed mothers with pushchairs either carrying the pushchairs up the steps or walking off.”

Omar added: “I can understand if it was a few weeks, but two months. And every time I ask, ‘when do you think (it) will be fixed?’ all I get is they are waiting on a part. Surely this goes against all regulations as not catering for all.”

A sign outside the lift in the 140-year-old building says the lift “is currently out of action”.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council - which runs the library - said: “We are aware there have been on-going issues with the lift in Hastings Library, and apologise for any inconvenience caused while it is out of order. Our contractor is working to restore the lift. While the lift is unable to be used our staff are happy to assist our customers with getting items they need from upper floors.”

The Grade II-listed building reopened in 2018 after a multi-million pound revamp - and was heralded at the time by Cllr Bill Bentley, the county council’s lead member for community services, as a “fantastic asset to Hastings” and a library service that was “fit for the future”. The library’s interior was completely refurbished with new furniture, more computers, free Wi-Fi and improved toilet facilities. The improvements enabled East Sussex County Council to bring the Children’s Library, formerly based in nearby Robertson Passage, into the Brassey Institute.