Hastings Jack in the Green one of the best yet

People packed into the streets of the Old Town on Monday to celebrate the coming of summer with Jack in the Green.

The feel good factor was off the scale this year as sunshine and a spectacular procession lifted the annual celebrations.

Bogies 2019 SUS-190705-113006001

The traditional May event saw the Jack and his green bogies lead a colourful procession of dancers, giants, chimney sweeps, milk maids, drummers and a host of colourful costumed characters.

The procession paused in the High Street before making its way up to the West Hill for an afternoon of dancing and celebrations before the Jack was slain to release the spirit of summer.

People attending were handed out leaves from the Jack to bring them good luck.

