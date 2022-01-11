Hastings Jack in the Green and bonfire founder Keith Leech becomes a church minister

Keith Leech started the now famous Jack in the Green tradition in Hastings more than 30 years ago and revived bonfire celebrations in the town.

A member of local Morris dancing side Mad Jacks and holder of the title Chief Bogeyman for the May celebrations, Keith was commissioned at Chichester cathedral as Accredited Lay Minister for the Old Town Parish by Bishop Ruth Bushyager, the Bishop of Horsham.

Also commissioned as a Lay Minister for the Old Town Parish was Sandra Bentall. Working within the Old Town Parish, both are already licensed to preach and lead some services. Sandra will be working on worship and liturgy and Keith on Community mission and ministry. Keith said it was important to try to grow the Church in the Old Town and bring more people in the community to understand the Church and the faith.

Keith and Sandra are pictured here with Old Town Priest in Charge the Reverend Paul Hunt.

