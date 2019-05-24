Hastings Italian resturant voted best in Sussex as it scoops major award for second year running

La Bella Vista on Grand Parade in St Leonards has been voted the best restaurant in Sussex for the second year in a row in the prestigious Muddy Stiletto Awards.

MuddyStilettos is a lifestyle website for women outside London, with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and asocial following of morethan 85,000 across 19 counties.

SEE ALSO: Don’t miss fre Street Food Festival

It calls itself the ‘urban guide to the countryside’ for intelligent, fun-loving women (and men).

Restaurant owner Aldo, on behalf on his team, said: “We are overjoyed to have found out earlier today that La Bella Vista has won the Muddy Stilettos Award for Best Restaurant in Sussex for the second year in a row!

“We truly cannot thank you all enough for your continued support, it means the world to us and as a small business encourages us to continue to thrive.

“This would not have been possible without not only our wonderful customers but also our dedicated and hard working team who create the La Bella Vista family.

“We would also like to thank the Hastings Observer for their support during this time.”

See also: St Leonards man jailed for dangerous driving

See also: Warning over poisonous caterpillars in Hastings and Rother which can cause a painful rash