Hastings Guides benefit from police donation

The 10th Hastings Guides have received a £350 donation from Sussex Police.

It was secured by Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Daryl Holter from the Police Property Act Fund, PPAF.

This is made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

PCSO Holter, a heritage crime officer, said: “I am delighted to have been able to help the 10th Hastings Guides in this way.

“I’m told the money will go towards craft equipment, badge books, hand books, general equipment and new neckerchiefs.”

Guides group leader Holly Kirby said: “We are really grateful to Sussex Police – the funding will make a real difference.

“We do indeed use a great deal of crafting equipment and books, while the neckerchiefs are a really important part of our uniform when we are out in our communities, for instance during Remembrance Day and at fund-raising events.”

