Hastings Grammar School pupils reunited for Spitfire flight

Two Hastings Grammar School boys were reunited after 40 years when Flt Lt Anthony ‘Parky’ Parkinson MBE took Ian Mantel in a flight in a two-seat Spitfire from Headcorn on Saturday.

Parky has a very successful career as a pilot in the RAF including a spell with the world famous Red Arrows. He is now chief Spitfire pilot for Aero Legends based in Headcorn.

Ian Mantel is director of Hastings firm, Manor Insurance. He said: “It was quite surreal discussing Chick Henshall, Baron Burgess, Major Bruce and other teachers while flying a Spitfire above Kent.”

Saturday was a very special day at Headcorn as it was the first time three Spitfires have flown in formation other than for filing or at an airshow.

