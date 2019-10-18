Hastings Girlguiding champion awarded the Order of 1066

A community stalwart, who has given most of her life to the Brownies and Girlguiding movement, has been presented with this year’s Order of 1066 Award.

Janice Harmer joined the 4th Hastings Brownies in 1965, before joining the 4th Hastings Guides, then the Ranger Guides.

She became an assistant leader of the 6th Hastings Brownies, and then one for the 3rd Hastings (St Helens), where she remains leader to this day.

Mayor Nigel Sinden, who presented the award, said: “In 1978 our winner took on the role of Ranger Guide Leader with the Pharos Venture Scout and Ranger Guide unit, one of the first joint units in the country.

She organised camps to Wales, Somerset, the Norfolk Broads and the Peak District, including activities such as kayaking, rock climbing, caving, an abseiling. She also encouraged members to develop a wide range of skills and help them prepare for adult life.”

During her time as Ranger Guide leader Janice headed up a team of Venture Scouts and Ranger Guides catering for County Scout leader training courses for more than 10 years, served breakfasts and drinks to athletes competing in the Southdown Way 24-hour run for 10 years, and served meals to a local barn dance group and prepared teas and after show party food for numerous Hastings Gang Shows.

Janice has encouraged Brownies to get involved in many activities, both in their weekly meetings and taking them on an annual pack holiday to destinations across the south east. In 2012 she took nearly 100 participants on the division’s first ever international trip to Disneyland Paris.

Janice was selected to be district commissioner in 2007, and in 2010 went on to become divisional commissioner for Hastings.

She stood down in 2017, but has recently been re-elected to the role. She oversees the running of all of the local Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Young Leader packs, giving advice, and even running their meetings at very short notice. She is also the Brownie advisor for Girlguiding Sussex East.

In 2017 Janice and her husband received a ‘lifetime services’ award from the Hastings Lions for services to the Hastings Half Marathon, and they received a special appreciation shield from the Lions this year.

Her other achievements include running a voluntary Scout and Guide shop for the Hastings area from 1985 until 2009, when it just became a Guide shop. She still runs it today.

In addition to her 30-year and 40-year long service awards for Girlguiding, Janice has received the Chief Scout’s commendation for good service, and the Scouting medal of merit.

In other news:

Hastings firefighters trek 100 miles to raise money for Bexhill colleague battling cancer.

Hastings former Thomas Cook shop reopens.

Roadworks slammed for bringing Hastings and St Leonards to standstill.