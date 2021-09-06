Hastings girl aged ten swims the distance of the English Channel to raise money for breast cancer charity

Mum Hayley said; “As she loves swimming and is a member of Hastings Seagulls SC swimming club she thought this challenge would be perfect”. The challenge was for a 10 mile swim throughout July alongside her mother.

Hayley said: “Lilly actually finished the 10 mile swim in only 10 swims. Her little arms and legs at this point was very achey but as she still had the rest of July so she wanted to continue swimming and see how many miles she could swim and how much she could raise for her chosen charity.

“Her final total was a whopping 23.4 miles, equivelent to the English Channel. Her best day record was 2.54 miles in one day. All of her swimming was in a 25 metre swimming pool and on most days she was the only child in the swimming lanes and was still able to keep up with the adult swimmers. As she raised over £150 she was awarded with a medal.

“The support she has recieved from the community, The Breast Cancer Now Facebook group and the Hastings Seagulls SC has been overwhelming. She raised £463.00 for Breast Cancer Now charity for which they were very grateful.

